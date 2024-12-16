Second-hand romance – one in three Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire shoppers say pre-loved gifts are the most thoughtful, original and romantic

New OnePoll survey finds one in 10 shoppers in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire estimate 75% of their purchases will be pre-owned in three years.

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire shoppers also say the most thoughtful, original, or romantic gifts are also pre-loved.

Amazon’s sales of second-hand goods in the UK have increased by more than 15% over the past two years.

Savings of up to 50% off recommended retail prices found on quality returned, refurbished, or open-box gifts on Amazon Resale this festive season.

Pre-Loved Gifts

As gifting season approaches, one in three (34%) shoppers in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire say the most thoughtful, original, or romantic presents to give are second-hand, according to a new survey of more than 4,000 UK adults for Amazon by OnePoll.

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire shoppers also estimate that a fifth (20%) of what they already own is pre-loved, while more than one in 10 (14%) believe the majority of their purchases will be second hand by 2027.

When it comes to gifting, one in three (34%) of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire shoppers feel that pre-loved or nearly-new gifts are the most romantic, original, or thoughtful, according to the survey. More than one in four (29%) also believe it feels better for the environment to be gifted something which isn’t brand new.

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire shoppers intend to cut down on new purchases by 30% in the next two years, with almost one in three (30%) saying they get more of an endorphin rush finding pre-owned items than buying them new. Nearly two thirds (62%) of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire shoppers think the endorphin rush of buying pre-owned is due to the quality often being as good as buying new, while a further 62% feel the rush is because it reduces the impact on the environment.

Four in 10 (40%) of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire shoppers are also keen to buy more pre-loved items in the next two years – intending to cut down on their new purchases by 30%. And almost one in three (34%) make sure their homes stay clutter-free by following a ‘one-in-one-out’ policy at home - donating or selling items they already own to make way for new possessions.

Gary Norton, General Manager at Amazon in Kegworth, said: “It’s great to see people actively planning to purchase non-new items even more in the future. As well as being better for the environment, second-hand items are often more affordable. The second-hand economy is growing quickly, and as Christmas approaches, we expect to see a big uptick in people searching for refurbished or pre-loved items for their friends and family members.”

Right now on Amazon Resale there are savings on quality used smartphones such as the Google Pixel 7, as well as ASUS 27-inch gaming monitors, Skullcandy headphones, and Hot Wheels Monster Truck remote control cars, which make perfect Christmas gifts. Shoppers can also look out for quality returned, refurbished or open-box toys, beauty and sport items, with savings of up to 50% off recommended retail prices.

Sam Littlejohn, Head of Returns and Repairs at Amazon, added: “It’s clear that pre-loved and refurbished gifts are celebrated as much for their quality as their uniqueness. This is reflected on our store - with sales of second-hand goods in the UK rising by 15 per cent over the past two years alone.

“People are finding that such gifts show a level of care and thoughtfulness that stands out, especially at a time when individuality is cherished and people are looking for bargains. As this trend continues, we expect to see it become a staple part of how people think about gifting, adding a new layer of meaning to special occasions."

During Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event, customers in the UK gave returned products a second chance by shopping through Amazon Resale; with some of the most popular second-hand purchases over the past few weeks including Russell Hobbs Steam and Cleans, Fisher-Price baby projection mobiles, Xbox Series S consoles, and Ultimate Ears speakers.

For out more information about shopping for quality returned, refurbished, and open box products, visit Amazon Resale.