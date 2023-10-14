Richard Satchwell charged in connection with murder of Tina Satchwell

Richard Satchwell leaves the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary, after being charged in connection with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell. Gardai investigating her disappearance have found skeletal remains at a property in Youghal, Co Cork. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive. She had been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017. A major search operation began at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday, with the Irish police service An Garda Siochana confirming human remains were found late on Wednesday.

It is understood gardai are now satisfied the remains are those of Ms Satchwell. Mr Satchwell, 57, with an address on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork, appeared at Cashel Courthouse in Co Tipperary on Saturday. Detective Garda David Kelleher, of Cobh Garda Station, told the court he arrested Satchwell at 7.34pm on Friday and charged him, on receipt of direction, for the alleged offence of murder at 8.07pm.

Mr Satchwell was remanded in custody to appear again at Clonmel District Court at 10.30am on Tuesday October 17 via videolink. Defence solicitor Eddie Burke made an application for legal aid on behalf of Mr Satchwell, which Judge Miriam Walsh granted. The court was told Mr Satchwell is not working.