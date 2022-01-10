Queen’s Platinum Jubilee plans unveiled - including four-day Bank Holiday weekend

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace during a four-day visit to Germany in 2015 (Photo: Getty Images)

The full programme of events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace.

A concert with “some of the world’s biggest stars”, street parties and a chance to explore the Queen’s homes are all part of the celebrations.

It is not clear yet which events the Queen will attend or take part in following advice from doctors last October to rest.

The rest of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, are expected to take on most of the Jubilee duties.

What events are planned for the Platinum Jubilee?

Official celebrations will begin on Monday (10 January) with Fortnum & Mason launching the Platinum Pudding Competition.

It will aim to find a dish to dedicate to the Queen’s 70 years on the throne and recipes will be judged by an expert panel including Dame Mary Berry.

More than 500 horses and 1,000 performers will take part in a show in the grounds of Windsor Castle from May 12 to 15.

The show will take the audience through history from Elizabeth I to the present day.

What’s planned for the long Bank Holiday weekend

However, the biggest celebrations will take place in the summer, starting on June 2 which is the first day of a four-day UK bank holiday.

On the Thursday, the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) will take place in Horse Guards Parade.

The UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will also light a beacon at the same time as the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace.

On Friday June 3, there will be a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral.

A star-studded Platinum Party At The Palace will then be held on Saturday June 4.

Performers have not yet been named but some of the “world’s biggest names in entertainment” are set to perform.

The four-day bank holiday weekend will then finish with a Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday June 5.

Both Sandringham and Balmoral will also be open for visitors to enjoy across the long weekend.

Finally, from July there will be three displays marking the Queen’s accession to the throne, the Coronation and Jubilees.

These will be put on at the official royal residences.