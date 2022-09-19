The eyes of the world have been on London today as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has taken place.

The service was attended by world leaders and dignitaries from across the continents.

This landmark occasion has been captured on camera, leading to some iconic images that will define how we remember the day.

Here is a selection of the photos that have beem taken of the funeral, showing it to be a hugely signifcant day in history.

The Imperial Crown

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been transported through the streets of the capital, to Westminster Abbey and finally to St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Throughout the day, her coffin has had the Imperial Crown placed on top - this remained on the coffin throughout the Westminster Abbey service and on the journey to Windsor.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party as it departs Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Tears on the streets

Emotional scenes like this have been commonplace this week as members of the public have expressed their sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the crowd on The Mall listen during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair

From Mother to Son

King Charles III watches on at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. He is the new King and will follow in the footsteps of the longest serving monarch in British history.

In this photo, a solumn moment is captured on the face of the new King, and we see him in the shot with just the coffin of his mother.

King Charles III in attendance at his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The Funeral Cortege

Following the funeral, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was transported back through London on a horse drawn carriage.

She was escorted by Royal Navy personnel past London ladmarks such as the Cenotaph War Memorial.

The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along Whitehall following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey

Armed Forces Procession

The Armed Forces are often involved with large scale events in the UK, and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has been no exception.

This photo of The Mall shows in great detail the scale of the event today and the sheer number of people involved.

Member of the Armed Forces march along The Mall. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Grenadier Guards at Windsor

The Grenadier Guards have been standing guarrd and waiting for the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II from London.

The guards escorted the hearse into the castle and towards the Queen’s final resting place - the King George VI Memorial Chhapel.

This is a chapel Queen Elizabeth II commissioned to be built in memory of her late father.

Soldiers from the Grenadier Guards at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Flowery tributes

Flowers were thrown onto the hearse as it made its way from Wellington Arch to Windsor.

Brass band music accompanied the hearse, and people lined the streets for much of the route to pay tribute to the former Queen.