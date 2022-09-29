Queen Elizabeth II cause and time of death confirmed
The 96 year-old monarch passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death has been recorded on her death certificate, it has been revealed.
The official document was published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday September 29.
The certificate shows the Queen died at 3.10pm at Balmoral Castle near Ballater, Scotland.
The document lists the cause of death as “old age” and is signed by the Queen’s daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal.