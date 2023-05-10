Professor Brian Cox has announced a host of additional theatre dates to conclude his sell-out ‘Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ arena tour. The world-renowned scientist will visit various theatres across the UK from January to March 2024 including London, Portsmouth, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Using state of the art screen technology, Cox’s Horizon tour has already taken more than a quarter of a million people on a dazzling journey of how we came to be and what we can become. The show has been labelled a celebration of our civilisation, music, art, philosophy and science and an optimistic vision of our future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian is widely recognised as the foremost communicator for all things scientific and has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC. As an author, Brian has also sold over a million books worldwide including ‘Black Holes’ and ‘Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos’.

How to buy tickets for Professor Brian Cox’s ‘Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey’ tour

Most Popular

Presale tickets are on sale from Wednesday May 10, via Ticketmaster presale. General sale takes place at 10am on Friday May 12 via the Ticketmaster website .

Full Professor Brian Cox 2024 UK tour dates

Advertisement

Advertisement

January

16 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre

17 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre

18 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre

Advertisement

Advertisement

19 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre

20 - Richmond, Richmond Theatre

24 - Belfast, Waterfront Theatre

25 - Derry, Millennium Forum

Advertisement

Advertisement

26 - Armagh, City Hotel

27 - Coleraine, Diamond Hall Coleraine

February

01 - Torquay, Princess Theatre

Advertisement

Advertisement

02 - Bristol, Beacon Theatre

03 - Swansea, Arena

04 - Cardiff , New Theatre

08 - Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

Advertisement

Advertisement

09 - Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

10 - Portsmouth, Guildhall

13 - Brighton, Brighton Dome

15 - Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Advertisement

Advertisement

16 - Chesterfield, Winding Wheel

17 - Halifax, Victoria Hall

20 - Hull, City Hall

21 - York, Barbican

Advertisement

Advertisement

22 - Stockton, The Globe

23 - Blackburn, King George’s Hall

24 - Bradford, St George’s Hall

27 - Guildford, G Live

Advertisement

Advertisement

28 - Wimbledon, The New Wimbledon Theatre

29 - Stoke-On-Trent, The Regent Theatre

Horizons, which Brian Cox is bringing to Sunderland on October 1, takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey; a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art LED screen technology, venues are be filled with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang. What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? How did life begin, how rare might it be and what is the significance of life in the Cosmos? What does it mean to live a small, finite life in a vast, eternal Universe? The deepest of questions will be explored using the latest advances in our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

March

Advertisement

Advertisement

01 - Oxford, New Theatre

02 - Liverpool, Philharmonic

05 - Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Theatre

06 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

Advertisement

Advertisement

07 - Basingstoke, Anvil

08 - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

10 - Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

12 - Inverness, Eden Court

Advertisement

Advertisement

13 - Dundee, Caird Hall

14 - Aberdeen, Music Hall

15 - Edinburgh, Playhouse Theatre

16 - Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

Advertisement

Advertisement

19 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

21 - Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

22 - Bath ,Forum

26 - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Halls

Advertisement

Advertisement

27 - Colchester, Amphora

28 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion