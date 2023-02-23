Princess Charlotte has earned herself quite the nickname among friends at school, it has been revealed. The seven-year-old, who is the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has been given it due to her feisty attitude and adventurous spirit.

According to a royal expert, Charlotte, the fourth in line to King Charles III’s throne, has been described as “very much an adventurer” and a “tomboy” which has led her to the name. Pals at Wilcocks Nursery School affectionately refer to her as Warrior Princess.

Prince William famously calls his only daughter Mignonette, which is a French term for small and delicate, while Kate Middleton refers to her in short as Lottie. But author Katie Nichol believes her schooltime nickname could “stick with her”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie said: “Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously, she is a Princess, but she’s quite a tomboy. She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality - I’m wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her.”

Princess Charlotte is a ‘Warrior Princess’ to her friends at school - Credit: Getty Images