Prince Harry has revealed the amount of people he killed during his army service in Afghanistan. Detailed in new book Spare, The Duke of Sussex confirms his actions led to 25 Taliban casualties.

According to The Telegraph , which has obtained an excerpt of the Royal’s memoir, Harry confessed he is “neither proud nor ashamed”. He reveals that the army taught him not to view the Taliban as people.

The Duke of Sussex served as a forward air controller in the British Royal Army from 2007 to 2008. He later piloted an attack helicopter between 2012 and 2013.

"It seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number. So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," Prince Harry wrote, explaining that the total came from six missions during his second tour of Afghanistan.

"I made it my purpose, from day one, to never go to bed with any doubt whether I had done the right thing… whether I had shot at Taliban and only Taliban, without civilians in the vicinity. I wanted to return to Great Britain with all my limbs, but more than that I wanted to get home with my conscience intact."

