Premier League fixtures 2021/22 announced: these are the opening day games

Fernandinho of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy with team mates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Premier League fixtures for the 2021/22 season have been released this morning with the two Manchester sides set for tough opening day games.

Manchester United will play rivals Leeds at Old Trafford while Tottenham will host champions Manchester City

City are among the sides heavily linked with Spurs striker Harry Kane, throwing up the tantalising possibility that the England captain could line up against the north London club on the opening weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the division by 12 points last term ahead of rivals Manchester United, who open their campaign against old foes Leeds at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Brentford will host Arsenal, Norwich City will play Liverpool at Carrow Road and Champions League winners Chelsea are at home against Crystal Palace.

The opening day fixtures in full

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds

Newcastle v West Ham

Norwich v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

The season is set to get underway on the weekend of August 14.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see last season’s winners Man City take on arch-rivals Man United, with the two scheduled to face one another at Old Trafford on November 6.

The highlight from the Boxing Day fixtures looks set to be Liverpool at home to Leeds.

While the season ends with Arsenal at home to Everton and Liverpool taking on Wolves at Anfield.