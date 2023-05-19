PowerWash Simulator has announced its latest DLC which will take fans to an iconic pineapple under the sea. Coming this summer, fans will get a chance to take a dive and visit SpongeBob SquarePants in Bikini Bottom.

The SpongeBob crossover DLC was announced on Twitter, which announced the new pack would be released this “summer”. An exact date is yet to be announced but it was revealed the pack would be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 4 and 5 consoles and cost £6.49

A teaser video showed a sneak peak at a grubby Bikini Bottom and brand new power wash nozzle to rival the creations of Sandy Cheeks. PowerWash Simulator has already received a couple of free crossovers, including Tomb Raider’s Croft Manor and Final Fantasy 7’s Midgar.

A new mini campaign will open up six new maps including: Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab, The Patty Wagon, The Invisible Boatmobile and The Mermalair. The new DLC will also come with 10 new achievements to collect and you clean.

FuturLab Co-CEO, James Marsden said: “I’m so excited about this Special Pack! Our team has created another faithful IP crossover that is respectful to the source. I think this one in particular really shows how much we care about exceeding expectations to do each IP partnership justice.”

Timea Edvi, Director of Indie Publishing at Square Enix Collective added: “We are so excited to welcome SpongeBob SquarePants to the PowerWash Simulator world! This couldn’t have happened without our amazing community of power washing pros and their wonderful responses to the Tomb Raider and Midgar Special Packs. We can’t wait for you to join us under the sea!”

The SpongeBon crossover will be the first in a series of paid DLC packs that were announced by the game’s developer FuturLab in their 2023 content roadmap, last month. FuturLab have said they plan to release one paid Special Pack and one free update each quarter throughout the year.