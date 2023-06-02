PlayStation’s Days of Play: Gaming company’s biggest annual sale is back - games, consoles and more on offer
PlayStation has launched their biggest annual sale - Days of Play - with huge discounts on games, consoles and more - here’s what’s on offer
Sony has launched the biggest PlayStation sale of the year, with games, consoles and accessories all being given huge discounts. The Days of Play sale is live on the PlayStation store and is the perfect time to get your hands on some huge savings.
The sale runs from Friday (June 2) to June 12, giving fans 10 days to grab some bargains. The console’s subscription service PlayStation Plus is also being offered at a discounted price, which makes it the perfect time to sign-up for access to free games and the PlayStation Plus catalogue.
Here’s everything on offer in the PlayStation Days of Play sale:
What’s on offer in the PlayStation Days of Play sale
Games
480 PlayStation games have been discounted in the PlayStation Days of Play sale, this includes standard editions as well as ultimate and platinum versions of some of Sony’s biggest releases.
There’s plenty of cross-gen games available for players on either the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5, so everyone has been included in the sale. Here are just some of the games on offer in the PlayStation Days of Play sale:
- God of War Ragnarök
- Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- WWE 2K23
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Gran Turismo 7
- MLB The Show 23
- Dead Island 2
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Gotham Nights
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- It Takes Two
- Stray
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Minecraft: Dungeons
PlayStation Plus deals
The PlayStation Days of Play sale has seen huge savings to their monthly subscription service PlayStation Plus. Players can get a 25% discount off of their membership on a 12-month plan.
This means the Essential tier offering players free monthly games and access to online multiplayer now sits at £49.99. The Extra tier is now £83.99 and the Premium tier is £99.99.
PlayStation accessories deals
PlayStation has a host of savings across technology and accessories, including offers on Pulse 3D wireless headphones. Here’s everything available in the accessories deals:
- £10 off Pulse 3D wireless headphones
- £5 off DualSense Charging Station
- £5 off Media remote
- £5 off HD camera for PS5
- £5 off selected PS5 Console Covers