Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, announced earlier this week she is recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. A spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed the news and said that the surgery was successful following her diagnosis from a ‘routine’ mammogram screening.

Piers Morgan opened up about the "astoundingly selfless" nature of the Duchess, despite the terrible news. Morgan first met Fergie over 25 years after being introduced by Princess Diana at a function in 1996, and said they "instantly hit it off".

Piers revealed he text the ex-wife of Prince Andrew as soon as he heard of Sarah’s cancer diagnosis. He wrote: "Just seen the news. So sorry you’ve been through such a scary time - sending you love and support, and continued success with your treatment.”

However, he was surprised by her response, describing it as the "first time I’d ever heard her speak about the need to put herself before others". She replied: "Time to heal and nurture me now! Hopefully caught in time x thank you."

Piers explained: "It’s typical of her to instantly try to turn such a negative experience into a positive, but very untypical of her to suspend her astoundingly selfless instincts and focus instead on helping herself. I’m very glad she is though, because the world’s a better place with a healthy vibrant Sarah Ferguson in it.

"She’s one of my favourite people; incredibly kind and empathetic, absurdly generous, endearingly modest, hilariously fun-loving, and ferociously loyal."

Sarah Ferguson is recovering from breast cancer treatment, a royal spokesperson has confirmed - Credit: Getty

