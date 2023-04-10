Queen Camilla is set to use an ivory sceptre during King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, which could provoke strong feelings in The Royal Family. Her step son-in-law, Prince William is renowned for being a vocal critic of the contemporary ivory trade.

There had long been speculation that the soon-to-be Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth would not opt for the Rod with Dove given the Prince of Wales’ stance on the illegal trafficking of animal parts. But Buckingham Palace officials appear to be backing its use at the ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson issued the following statement: “As with any historical collection of its size, it is to be expected that the Royal Collection includes items that contain ivory as this reflected the taste at the time.”

Prince William, who has long campaigned to outlaw the selling of animal parts like rhino horns and ivory, has an umbrella organisation called United for Wildlife. The heir to the throne has also been a patron of charity Tusk Trust since 2005.

It has previously been rumoured that the Prince of Wales has been advocating for all ivory-related regalia and items in the royal collection at Buckingham Palace to be removed. Primatologist Dr Jane Goodall famously revealed that he had told her he wants everything “to be destroyed”.

The sceptre was first made in 1685 for Queen Mary of Modena, who was the wife of King James II. It has been used by every single Queen and Queen Consort since.

