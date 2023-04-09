Phillip Schofield is reportedly in ‘crisis talks’ with ITV, with the channel in ‘no hurry’ to bring him back into the fold. Schofield has been off air since the end of March, with the likes of Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett filling in to replace him.

It has been reported his management wanted Schofield to resume his role at This Morning co-host as soon as possible after his brother’s sex trial case. However, ITV have been testing the waters with other hosts.

The 61-year-old has now been off air for more than two weeks, and it was recently rumoured he would return to the ITV morning show on April 17. However, his return now appears to be in the balance.

Schofield, who also co-hosts another ITV show, Dancing on Ice, with Holly Willoughby, was absent ahead of his brother Timothy’s trial for sexually assaulting a young boy, who is due to be sentenced soon.

After the cast, Schofield released a statement in which he said: “If any crime had ever been confessed to me, I would have acted immediately. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Photo: ITV)

