Millions of pensioners across the UK will begin receiving Winter Fuel payments of up to £600 today. The usual annual payment has this year been increased by a £300 Cost of Living sum.

More than 11.6 million pensioners are in line to get the Winter Fuel Payments over the next two months. The money should be sent into accounts automatically if you are eligible. For those who are eligible, they will have received word in October or November.

The payment will appear in bank accounts and on statements with a reference starting with National Insurance numbers followed by ‘DWP WFP’ for people in Great Britain, or ‘DFC WFP’ for people in Northern Ireland. Anyone who does not receive their money from January 13 are encouraged to get in touch with the government’s Winter Fuel Payment Centre .

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said: “We want to do everything we can to support pensioners who are often the most exposed to higher costs.

