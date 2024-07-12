Paris Olympic Games are within easy reach of East Midlands Airport with new daily flights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With just a fortnight to go to the summer Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, a new route from East Midlands Airport (EMA) to Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport is the perfect way to get there.

Taking place in venues across Paris from July 26 to August 11, this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games will put the focus on France for sports fans around the world. Brits hoping to attend this year’s Games can do so easily and effortlessly with daily flights in each direction operated seven days a week by Eastern Airways from EMA.

Operating into CDG’s terminal 3 with morning departures and evening returns, the Eastern Airways flights on low-emission 72-seat ATR aircraft include complimentary on-board service with fares starting at £94.99 for a one-way ticket.

Paris CDG offers excellent onward connections into the city centre and access to Olympic events. Trains leave the airport every ten to 20 minutes, taking just over half an hour to reach Gare du Nord, one of the city’s central stations. There are also frequent buses taking around an hour to reach central Paris – the same as taxis or hire cars which can be booked from the airport.

Olympic events in the city centre, including the opening ceremony, can be reached from EMA

Many Olympic events are taking place in central Paris, including at the iconic Eiffel Tower where beach volleyball matches will be held. Other events include road cycling at the Trocadero, basketball and gymnastics at Arena Bercy, archery at Les Invalides and Roland Garros for tennis and boxing. These venues can be reached by the Metro system or other public transport options, or on foot from the city centre. The opening ceremony is set to break with tradition by being staged outside a stadium in the streets of Paris – with the parade taking place on the River Seine with athletes on boats - meaning many spectators can view the ceremony for free.

Eastern Airways, which previously operated flights from EMA to Paris Orly, switched to CDG earlier this year, which is better connected to Paris and offers flights to destinations across the globe. As the principal hub for Air France, EMA customers wishing to use the route as a gateway to the 180 destinations it flies to from CDG can do so easily by booking the whole journey at http://www.airfrance.co.uk/.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “Sports fans have a great option for getting to this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, with the new route to Charles de Gaulle operated by Eastern Airways.

“As ever, we will aim to give our customers an effortless start to their trip, and in under two hours they can be in Paris ready to enjoy everything the Olympics and Paralympics have to offer.”

Eastern Airways’ Commercial Director Roger Hage said: “The anticipation of visiting Paris and enjoying the atmosphere and events of the Olympics is so close over the next few weeks with our service from East Midlands Airport. Operating to one of Europe’s largest connecting hubs in Paris Charles De Gaulle also opens so many onward Air France among other airline operator world-wide connections.”