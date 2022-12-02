Pantone has revealed their colour of the year for 2023. For 23 years, they have been naming the colour for the year ahead and have chosen ‘Viva Magenta’ as the tone for next year.

The colour has recently been worn by the likes of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, the Duchess of Cambridge and more. Pantone brought into consideration the Coronavirus, and the challenges people have faced in recent years when choosing the colour.

Advertisement

The choice by Pantone is intended to reflect the latest trends across multiple sectors, such as fashion, beauty, technology, design and home decor. They describe the colour as “audacious, witty and inclusive of all”.

Speaking to Time magazine , Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the institute said “We chose this colour because we felt that it was an unconventional shade for an unconventional time, something that could present us with a new vision. It’s a colour that really vibrates with vim and vigour, that demonstrates a new signal of strength, which is something we all need for a more optimistic future.”

Most Popular

Viva Magenta is a more vibrant relative of the colour red, and is the perfect balance of cool and warm, making it one of the most versatile colours. Pantone said that the colour has ties to the past but is also ‘a shade that encourages all people to live life boldly in the moment’.

“The name of the colour itself tells you this is a colour to celebrate with, an exuberant colour that promotes optimism and joy,” Eiseman said. “It’s what we call a boundless shade, a real standout statement. There’s no way you’re going to walk into a room if you’re wearing this colour and not have attention go to you. It’s audacious. It’s witty and inclusive—it welcomes anyone and everyone with the same rebellious spirit.”

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton arrives at the Italian Grand Prix wearing Magenta