Oscar winning films: How to watch Academy Award winners including Everything Everywhere All At Once
Here’s where you can watch all the films taking home Oscars last night including Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale and Top Gun
Awards season drew to a close last night with film’s most prestigious event - the Oscars. The show saw Hollywood’s biggest stars take to the red carpet on Sunday (March 12), and delivered historic wins.
Everything Everywhere All At Once has been the jewel of the awards season, securing multiple Golden Globes, Critics Choice awards and managed to sweep the Oscars as well. The success just kept coming as the Academy Awards ceremony went on, with the film eventually leaving with seven awards including Best Picture and Best Actress.
All Quiet on the Western Front also took home multiple awards including Best Cinematography and Best International Film. The entire event showcased the best projects to come out of the film industry from across the globe and across all genres, so you’d be forgiven for not having seen them all.
With countless nominated films, and thirteen different film projects taking home the coveted award it’s near impossible to watch them all as soon as they are released, and even those voting rarely watch them all. However, there are those who like to set themselves the challenge of watching all the Oscar winning films of the year.
So, how can you catch up? Here’s a full list of where you can stream, rent or purchase the biggest films of 2022.
How to stream Everything Everywhere All At Once
Oscar won: Best Picture
Stream: Prime
How to watch Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Oscar won: Best Animated Feature
How to watch The Whale
Oscars won: Best Actor, Best Makeup and Hair
Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
How to watch Navalny
Oscar won: Best Documentary Feature
You can purchase or rent the documentary at the following places:
- Rent: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV | Sky Store | Curzon | Dogwoof
- Buy: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV | Sky Store | Dogwoof
How to watch An Irish Goodbye
Oscar won: Best Live-Action Short
Stream: BBC iPlayer
How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front
Oscars won: Best Cinematography, Best International fIlm, Best Production Design, Best Original Score
How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Oscar won: Best Costume Design
Stream: Disney +
How to watch The Elephant Whisperers
Oscar won: Best Documentary Short
How to watch The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Oscar won: Best Animated short
Stream: BBC iPlayer
How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water
Oscar won: Best Visual effects
Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
How to watch Women Talking
Oscar won: Best Adapted screenplay
Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
How to watch Top Gun: Maverick
Oscars won: Best Sound
You can stream or purchase the blockbuster at the following places:
- Stream: Paramount Plus | Paramount+ Amazon Channel
- Buy: Amazon Video | Apple iTunes | Google Play Movies | Sky Store | Chili | Microsoft Store | YouTube | Rakuten TV
How to watch RRR
Oscar won: Best Original Song
