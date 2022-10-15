The cost of living crisis means many parents will be looking to save cash wherever they can at the moment, even during the October half-term . Luckily popular restaurants and cafes across the UK have once again stepped up to offer free or cheap food to kids over the holidays.

From tasty pizza to nourishing bento boxes, there’s a treat to placate even the fussiest little ‘un. Here’s a list of all the UK restaurant and cafe branches offering ‘kids eat free’ meals and discounts next week.

What restaurants are offering ‘kids eat free’ deals this October half-term?

Morrisons

Most Popular

Kids eat free at Morrisons cafe when an adult spends £4.50 or more on a meal. This is an ongoing offer so should run outside of October half-term too. Kids must be under 16 in order to claim the offer and their meal will include a piece of fruit and a drink. To find out more, visit the Morrisons website .

Yo!

Kids eat free at Yo! all day from Monday to Thursday until October 2022. While the grown ups enjoy sushi and other Japanese favourites, youngsters can tuck into a kiddo bento box for free. One child eats free per £10 spent by an accompanying adult. To find out more, visit the Yo! Website.

Asda

Advertisement

While kids can’t eat free at Asda cafes this half-term, they can eat for £1. Each child is entitled to a meal when accompanying adults spend £1. There is a maximum of one meal from the kids’ menu per child, per day. Find out more on the Asda website .

Purezza

Children under 10 can enjoy a free mini pizza, choosing their own topping, at Purezza per every adult dining. For more information, visit the Purezza website.

Advertisement

Bella Italia

Kids can eat for £1 at Bella Italia with the purchase of every adult main course. The offer is available from Monday to Thursday, 4-6pm. For more information, visit the Bella Italia website .

IKEA

Kids eat from 95p in IKEA restaurants from October 11. From 11am every day, youngsters can tuck into tomato pasta with a soft drink for 95p or any other kid’s meal for £1.50. The offer is valid for IKEA family members only. For more information, visit the IKEA website .

Advertisement

Tesco

Kids eat free in all Tesco cafes from October 17-28. Accompanying adults must have a Clubcard and spend 60p or more to claim one free kid’s meal. More details are available on the Tesco website.

Toby Carvery

Kids can eat for just £1 at Toby Carvery restaurants when you order an adult meal. The offer will be valid from October 24-29. Customers need to download the app or sign up to the Toby Carvery newsletter to receive the voucher. For more information, visit the website .

Advertisement

M&S

Children visiting M&S cafes this October half-term can enjoy a main, snack and a drink from the kid’s menu for free (normally £3.95), when £5 is spent on adult food or drink. The free lunches include a range of hot main meals as well as sandwiches and also include a free piece of fruit. See the M&S website for more information .

List of O2 priority offers

There are some hefty savings to be had on kids eating free meals if you’re an O2 priority customer. These offers are available to customers through the O2 priority app .

Advertisement

Pizza Hut

Kids aged 12 and under can eat for free at Pizza Hut from October 3-31 when they are accompanied by an adult who is an o2 customer. The chain is offering its Mega Monster Meal, usually £7.99, to children aged 12 and under. One code can be used per bill and it can only be used once a week in October.

Prezzo

Kids under 10 can enjoy a three course meal for free during the half-term week. The offer is running until October 31, seven days a week. Only one code can be used per customer per week.

Advertisement

Harvester