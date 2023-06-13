Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to the people who died in Nottingham city centre on Tuesday (June 13). Taking to T witter , they said: “We are devastated to learn the news of the horrific events that took place in Nottingham this morning.

“The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the friends and families of those who have tragically lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.. Two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road at 4am, before police rushed to Milton Street where a van tried to run three people over. A third person was found dead on Magdala Road.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the force believed all three attacks were linked. “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

Most Popular

"This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened. We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue."

The following roads are currently closed – Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from the junction of Magdala Road into the city, Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement