The incredible phenomenon which is the Aurora Borealis has fascinated people for centuries- if you missed it this week then take a look at these amazing photos

Magical photos show the Aurora Borealis in a ‘once-in-a-decade’ display. Photographer Cat Perkinton has spent ten years following the Northern Lights.

She often spends hours standing in the cold in Kilsyth, North Lanarkshire, waiting for conditions to coincide. Cat, who works for an opticians, went out around 10pm on Monday night (April 23) in a bid to spot them - and described them as a ‘colour explosion’ of blue, pink and green.

She said: "I was out just after 10pm. I follow the stats and run a Facebook group about it.

"I’ve been obsessed for about ten years. I knew I was expecting two coronal mass ejections within a couple of hours of each other which was why there was such a big aurora.

"It was overhead at times, it was the strongest I’ve seen in ten years. It was difficult seeing what was the aurora and what was twilight.

"Around 11pm you could see the colour difference when the rays started moving across the sky. I’ve had four or five sightings this year. A lot of nights are spent on cold winter hills."

