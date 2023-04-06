The wife of Sex Pistols singer, John Lydon, has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Nora Forster, who was 80 years-old when she died, and John Lydon had been married for almost 50 years.

Forster had been ill with Alzheimer’s for several years. A spokesperson for John Lydon confirmed the heart breaking news via a statement shared on social media on Thursday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon's wife of nearly five decades - has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer,” the statement read.

“Please respect John's grief and allow him space. Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official,” the statement concluded.

Lydon, 67, who is also known as Johnny Rotten, had spoken publicly in recent months about being a full-time carer for his beloved wife. The Public Image Limited singer had written and recorded a song called ‘Hawaii’ - a love song he dedicated to wife Nora. Lydon submitted the song to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May but was unsuccessful.

Nora Forster and John Lydon attend the BMI Awards at The Dorchester on October 15, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Alzheimers Research UK tweeted: “Our hearts go out to @lydonofficial following the sad news that his wife, Nora Forster, has died with Alzheimer’s. John has spoken so movingly about their experience with this awful disease and the care he gave her. Our thoughts are with John and their family.”