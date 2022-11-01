New TikTok dance is sweeping the internet – to increase awareness about performing CPR

The South African dancer can be seen performing the five major parts of cardiopulmonary resuscitation in the video – including checking for danger and then for breathing using choreography which mimics the steps.

She also calls 999 for help, asks for a person to fetch a defibrillator, and carries out chest compressions with her hands interlocked at two beats per second.

The pro dancer partnered with Resuscitation Council UK to record new moves to Olly Murs’ hit classic 'Heart Skips A Beat'.

The star told her 320,000 TikTok fans: “I've done the #ResusCPRChallenge to raise awareness about cardiac arrest.

"Did you know three-quarters of British adults know CPR - but less than half feel confident performing it?

"In five simple steps, you can learn how to save a life. I challenge my sister @motsimabusetanzschule and the beautiful @thisisdavinamccall to take part and do the dance."

Also joining in with the dancing action includes TV presenter and actor Karim Zeroual, who also filmed a version of the dance.

Other celebrity stars, including ITV’s The Masked Dancer presenter Davina McCall and Oti’s sister, Motsi Mabuse, have also been urged to film their own version of the dance to raise awareness about the importance of CPR.

TikTokers have been encouraged to record their own version of Oti’s dance and share on their social media platforms, as figures show almost three quarters have been told how to perform the life-saving skill but less than half of those (44 per cent) feel confident administering it.

Learn and develop the skill

Esther Kuku, director of communications Resuscitation Council UK, said: “Having Oti on board to choreograph such a creative and engaging dance will help raise awareness of CPR and highlight just how easy it is to learn.

“The more people who know how to perform this life-saving skill, the more chance people have of surviving a cardiac arrest, which can happen to anyone at anytime, so everyone needs to know that their two hands could save a life.”

The dance was recorded after the charity conducted research via OnePoll found just 41 per cent of adults knew where to find a defibrillator.

Worryingly, less than a third (29 per cent) know how to use a defibrillator on someone in cardiac arrest.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) said they would leave a person in cardiac arrest to phone an ambulance – something which is strongly advised against by Resuscitation Council UK.

Esther Kuku added: “While it’s encouraging almost three-quarters of adults say they know how to perform CPR, there is always room to learn and develop these skills, particularly those who may not have brushed up on it for some time.

“We believe Oti’s video will go some way to ensure engagement and embed confidence in performing CPR.”