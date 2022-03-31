New Eeyore 50p coin now available - and some are worth £1,000

The Royal Mint has brought out a new range of 50ps inspired by the much-loved character of Eeyore from the Winnie-the-Pooh books (Getty Images and Royal Mint)

The Royal Mint has brought out a new range of 50ps inspired by the much-loved character of Eeyore from the Winnie-the-Pooh books.

You are unlikely to ever see the coins turn up in your change because they are being aimed at collectors, with prices ranging from £10 to £1,095.

However, Brits can purchase the new 50p from today (31 March).

What is the 50p coin like?

One side of the new 50p features an illustration of Eeyore, a melancholy donkey, along with his name.

While the other side portrays the Queen’s head.

The Eeyore image is inspired by the classic original illustrations by artist E.H. Shepard in the Winnie-the-Pooh books.

How much does the coin cost?

The new basic Eeyore 50p is on sale for £10, and is made from cupro-nickel which is the same metal alloy as normal 50ps.

You can also spend £20 on the same coin but with the Eeyore design in colour, rather than plain.

A step up from that is a 50p made of sterling silver with a coloured Eeyore design, costing £67.50.

The most expensive 50p is made from 22-carat red gold, pricing at £1,095.

Many Brits that are lucky enough to purchase one are selling these 50ps for as much as £11,000.

Make sure to check your change in case you get handed a coin that’s worth thousands.

How can I purchase one?

The coins are for sale from today (31 March) on the Royal Mint website.

The coins have been created by Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne.

The Eeyore range is part of a wider set of coins featuring characters from Winnie-the-Pooh books, including Tigger, Owl, Kanga, Roo and Winnie-the-Pooh.

Thorne said: "Using inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard has been a fantastic experience but one that has also tested me as a designer.

“With each design, so much care and attention has been given to remastering the iconic decorations for the canvas of a coin while staying true to the texts people know and love."

You can view the full collection on the Royal Mint website.

There are currently 71 different 50p coins in circulation with another 29 released as commemorative objects created not to be spent.