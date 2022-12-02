Traffic office workers are set to take part in a series of strike dates starting from December 16. Results of a ballot held last month were in strong support of industrial action.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCSU) said: ”Our national strike ballot on pay, pensions, jobs and cuts to the Civil Service Compensation Scheme closed earlier this month and we received a positive result for strike action in many areas of the civil service, including DVSA.”

In National Highways, 74 per cent of members voted for strike action on a nearly 59 per cent turnout, well above the required legal threshold of 50 per cent.

They added: “The initial phase of our strike action will be targeted at areas that will have a significant impact on employers’ operations and the government. “We are therefore asking all traffic officer service members, on road and ROC operators, across National Highways in England, to take strike action.”

The union has said its members will strike in different regions from December 16. There will also be two days of national strike action on January 3 and 4, 2023.

The days of strike action will be staggered across regions of the UK. listed below is when workers in each region will be on strike.

North East, Yorkshire and the Humber- All traffic officer service employees on December 16 and 17, 2022.

London and South East- All traffic officer service employees on December 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2022.

The PCS are timing its road workers’ strikes with the RMT. Credit: Getty

West Midlands and South West- All traffic officer service employees on December 30 and 31, 2022.

All National Highways workplaces- All traffic officer service employees at all National Highways workplaces on January 3 and 4, 2023.

East and East Midlands- All traffic officer service employees at all National Highways workplaces on 6 and 7 January, 2023.

