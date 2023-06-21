Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a toddler after the little girl and her father died in a crash with a lorry in Lincolnshire. Oria Henry and her dad Ashley Henry, 35, were both killed when the blue Nissan Qashqai they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a lorry in Anwick, Lincolnshire.

The father and daughter, both from Leicester, were pronounced dead at the scene on Main Road at around 2.45pm on Sunday (June 18).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police said their thoughts were with the pair’s family ‘at this incredibly difficult time’. Oria’s mother Rachael has publicly shared a picture of her daughter on Facebook paying tribute to her daughter. Police are yet to confirm if anyone in the lorry was hurt or how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the fatal collision.

Officers confirmed yesterday that a murder investigation has now begun into Oria’s death.

Most Popular

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our investigation into the incident continues but after careful consideration we can confirm we have begun a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but cannot provide further details at this time.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed at an address in Maidstone on Thursday evening (Photo: Dave Thompson/PA)