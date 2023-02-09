MPs to get 2.9% pay rise, taking average salary to over £86,000

MPs will get a 2.9% pay rise from April 1, bringing the overall salary from £84,144 to £86,584. It comes as several public sectors including nurses, train drivers and teachers have been engaging in strike action over long-standing pay disputes.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said the increase was the same as the average

Advertisement

Advertisement

increase in pay for public sector employees in 2022. Richard Lloyd, IPSA’s chairman, said: “In confirming MPs pay for next year, we have once again considered very carefully the extremely difficult economic circumstances, the Government’s evolving approach to public sector pay in the light of forecasted rates of inflation, and the principle that MPs’ pay should be reflective of their responsibility in our democracy.

Mr Lloyd added that IPSA’s aim was to ensure that pay was fair for MPs regardless of their financial circumstances in order “to support the most diverse of parliaments”. He added: “Serving as an MP should not be the preserve of those wealthy enough to fund it themselves.

Most Popular

MPs have been given a 2.9% pay rise, starting from April 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is important for our democracy that people from any background should see representing their communities in Parliament as a possibility.” The pay rise for MPs follows another similar increase in March last year, after a two-year freeze in the wake of the pandemic.