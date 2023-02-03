The UK’s top 20 most dangerous roundabouts have been revealed according to car insurance data. And if you’re a driver who hates busy roundabouts with multiple lanes, you might want to give these a miss.

Research carried out by a car insurance firm, MotorEasy, analysed 482 UK roundabouts and 18,900 thousand incidents to find out the worst offending roundabouts for accidents across the country.

The data listed the top 20 most dangerous - with five London roundabouts ranking at the top. MotorEasy’s research discovered that the most dangerous roundabout in the UK is the Hammersmith flyover in London with 287 accidents taking place in 10 years. However, London also has some of the busiest roads in the UK with over three million registered vehicles.

Overall, nearly six thousand accidents occurred from 2010 to 2020 on London’s roundabouts - making up a quarter of all accidents nationwide. Meanwhile, the North East and North West have ranked the safest regions for driving.

UK’s 20 most dangerous roundabouts

Here’s the full list of the top 20 most dangerous roundabouts in the UK:

Hammersmith Flyover - London

Redbridge Roundabout - London

The Crooked Billet - London

Staples Corner - London

Hyde Park Corner - London

Portsbridge Roundabout - South East

Mar Dyke Interchange - East

Bulls Bridge Roundabout - London

Bean Interchange - South East

Old Street Roundabout - London

The Great Cambridge Road Roundabout - London

The Green Man - London

Target Roundabout - London

Brook Street Interchange - East

Chiswick Roundabout - London

Denham Roundabout - South East

Brent Cross Interchange - London

Bricklayers Arms Roundabout - London

White Hart Roundabout - London

Regions ranked from most dangerous to safest roundabouts