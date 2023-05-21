Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C

The Met Office has warned of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C. A forecaster for the national weather service warned if you are going out into the sunshine, you should take note of the high UV levels.

The Met Office has warned of UV levels up to 8 in the Plymouth area. Across the UK, the UV areas will range from 3 to 8 today (May 21).

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are in the South of England you should be especially vigilant about wearing UV protection. The midlands will also see UV levels of 7, just one below the highest UV forecast.

Most Popular

UK weather forecast

The warning from the Met Office comes as the UK weather forecast is expected to reach heights of 21C today (Sunday, May 21). It is expected Manchester will see the warmest temperatures - not great news for those taking part in the Great Manchester Run today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Cardiff is expected to reach highs of 20C and London is forecast up to 19C. Meanwhile, it’s cooler in Aberdeen they will only see maximum temperatures of around 11C.

What level of UV is safe?

Low levels of UV mean it is safe for you to enjoy being outside with limited risk. The levels range from 0 to 2.