The Met Office has increased the severity of its warning of snow for parts of northern and central England. The new amber warning comes into effect at 3pm on Thursday March 9.

A new amber weather warning has been issued as the Met Office increases the severity of its forecast for the next few days. This new warning comes as large parts of the country are already covered by yellow warnings for snow and ice. The amber warning will be in place for areas down the spine of the country, with major cities such as Leeds and Sheffield included.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The amber snow warning is in place until at least 12pm on Friday. The Met Office has outlined what can be expected from the weather which has prompted the amber warning.

They said people should expect travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers and that some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely. Also people are warned that there is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Most Popular

Met Office chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The boundary between milder and colder air will slowly move north through Wednesday and overnight, moving the chances of snow further north with it. Snow will have settled quite widely in central parts of the UK as we move into Thursday morning leaving tricky conditions for the morning travel period. It will be another very cold night, especially under clear skies in Scotland where temperatures could get down to -15°C again tonight.

“An amber warning for snow has been issued for the high ground running north in the centre of northern England as snow redevelops through the course of Thursday and persists until early Friday. Here we could see up to 40cm of snow accompanied by strong winds causing blizzard conditions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listed below are the regions currently affected by the amber warning. To find out more information, visit the Met Office website.

Sheep braving the snow in Harrogate back in 2009