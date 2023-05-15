McDonald’s has slashed the price of two popular items for one day only this week. Whether McDonald’s lovers fancy a discounted breakfast or a bargain lunch they can do so with the offer.

From 5 am on Monday (May 12), Mcdonald’s fans can get their hands on the Cheesy Bacon Flatbread at a discounted price of £1.19 - instead of the usual £1.49. The Cheesy Bacon Flatbread is only available on the breakfast menu which runs until 11 am.

The McDonald’s website describes the breakfast item as ‘Bacon and melted cheese in a freshly toasted flatbread. The perfect way to start the day.’ But if customers miss the breakfast offer, they can still save as another item has been discounted for the first time ever.

The McCrispy, which ventured onto the McDonald’s menu at the end of last year will be available for £2.99 – a 43% saving for fast food fans. It is the first time the McCrispy has been seen at a discounted price.

The McDonald’s website describes the chicken burger as ‘100% chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating. Served with iceberg lettuce, black pepper mayo and a delicious sourdough-style sesame-topped bun.’

