The NHS staff will have until the end of the month to take advantage of McDonald’s 20% discount before the campaign is discontinued. The offer was announced by the fast food giant in July 2021 to thank emergency service workers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign was supposed to end on Dec 31 last year, but it was extended for three more months, with the last date being March 31 . The special deal is available for NHS staff to use when purchasing food through the McDonald’s app .

As a result, the clock is ticking for NHS employees to take full advantage of the promotion. The offer is available at the majority of McDonald’s restaurants in the UK; however, a small number are exempt, so check the McDonald’s website for more information.

Steve Bater, spokesperson at NHS Money Saving blog NHS Discount Offers said: “We’ve had a good run with this deal but it’s a real shame that the McDonald’s discount is set to end on March 31 so time is really ticking for NHS staff to get their 20% off their favourite meals.

“The McDonald’s 20% discount has been one of the most popular food discounts for NHS staff to take advantage of in the last year or so and it’s been a great way for NHS staff to save on their McDonald’s takeaways.”

He added: “The cost of living crisis continues and every little helps as we look to save money wherever we can. It’s really appreciated that McDonald’s has been helping NHS staff save. It has been really a kind gesture from the fast food giant and we appreciate them continuing to run the discount for staff until the end of this month.”

How NHS staff can get 20% off at McDonald’s - last day to use the offer

McDonald’s NHS staff discount of 20% expires on March 31. To get the discount, sign up for the McDonald’s app using your NHS email address to get it. Wait about 48 hours for the offer to appear in the app’s deals section before using it.

You can only use the deal once per week before it expires on Monday. The offer is also open to police officers, social workers, members of the armed forces, and firefighters. The complete terms and conditions are available on the McDonald’s website .