McDonald’s announces summer holiday menu with 4 new burgers and halloumi fries

McDonald's will be introducing four different burgers in the coming weeks.

It's also the first time that the fast-food chain will be introducing the popular dish, halloumi fries, to the menu.

McDonald's is releasing its new items in two waves, all with a summer holiday theme.

What are the new menu items?

The first new menu items are available from 8 June 022, with fans being able to try the Taste of Italy Summer Menu.

This new menu also includes the new Italian Stack and the Crispy Chicken Italiano.

The Italian Stack

This burger comprises of two beef patties, mozzarella, crispy onions, a tomato sauce, lettuce, and a smooth cheese sauce serves within a freshly toasted tomato and herb style bun.

The Crispy Chicken Italiano

This burger has a crispy chicken fillet, topped with a tomato slice, mozzarella, a basil pesto style sauce, red onion and lettuce, served up in its toasted ciabatta style bun.

A new tiramisu McFurry flavour will be on offer too, with fans being able to enjoy a chocolatey, caffeinated kick as a sweet treat.

What are the other two new burgers?

Over a month later, on 27 July, McDonald's will release their Taste of Spain and Taste of Cyprus menus.

The new items will see a Spicy Spanish Stack and Chicken Fiesta on offer.

The Spicy Spanish Stack

This burger has two beef patties, chilli cheddar, red onion spicy tomato sauce and lettuce served in a warm paprika bun.

The Chicken Fiesta

With a crispy chicken fillet topped with chorizo, chilli cheddar, spicy tomato sauce, red onion, and lettuce, the burger is served on a warm toasted chilli and paprika topped bun.

For a side, fans can enjoy a bag of four halloumi fries, served with a rich tomato dip.

A new Spanish Fruit Punch, a chilled soft drink with berry and citrus flavours will also be released.

Currently, the prices for the new menu items are unknown, but will likely vary between locations.

What items will be dropped from the McDonald's menu?

To make way for these tantalising new menus, existing menu exclusives will have to end.

Products like the popular McSpicy chicken burger and the Grand Big Mac will only be available until 7 June.