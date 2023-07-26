Malaysian musicians and festival vendors at Good Vibes festival are preparing a lawsuit against Matty Healy following the 1975 frontman’s onstage rant. The lawsuit is targeting Healy and his three bandmates with those affected demanding compensation over the festival cancellation.

During the English pop-rock band’s headline performance on Friday, Healy kissed his bandmate Ross Macdonald and briefly paused the set to slam the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Homosexual activity is illegal in Malaysia and anyone contravening the law can be jailed for up to 20 years in prison.

The 1975 singer told the audience he wouldn’t have accepted the slot if he had been aware of the country’s laws. “I don’t see the fucking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” he said.

“I am sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your government, but... I don’t care any more,” he continued. “If you push, I am going to push back. I am not in the mood.”

The Cheshire-based band were forced off stage 30 minutes after and the remainder of the three-day festival was cancelled. The 1975 confirmed they’ve also cancelled subsequent shows in Indonesia and Taiwan.

The class action lawsuit - which is being led by local artists and 28 food vendors - was spoken about at a meeting attended by musicians, vendors and media in the Hartamas area of Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

Appearing at the meeting, Mathew Thomas Philip of Malaysian law firm Thomas Phillip said: “My view is that the 1975 must be held responsible and accountable for the losses suffered by the artists and vendors.”