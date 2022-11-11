Money saving expert Martin Lewis is urging people to claim a £150 cost of living payment, as we approach the deadline. Around 300,000 people have not yet claimed the payment.

This was revealed when he was back hosting The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV. He urged some households to claim the clash, which is being handed out by councils to financially help struggling families during the winter.

The government has previously extended the deadline to claim this payment. The original deadline was September 30, but this was extended by two months, and Lewis has warned that there will not be any further extension.

Eligible for the payment are households located in England, Scotland and Wales. The households must be living in council tax bands A - D. If you’re unsure as to which band you’re in, you can use the government’s band checker on their official website .

When is the deadline?

The new deadline to claim the £150 cost of living payment is Wednesday, November 30 2022.

This comes as the money saving expert also revealed a simple trick that could see people knock £100 off their heating bill. Households were urged to check the ‘flow temperature’ of their boiler, telling people to set it to around 60C.

He explained “You normally want it to be around 60°C but most peoples boilers are set higher - that’s really inefficient.

“You can turn this down, it won’t affect the heat in your house, it’ll still be the same temperature. It won’t affect your hot water temperature - it might take slightly longer to get up to the maximum temperature.

Martin Lewis told viewers to “get your house in order” (Photo: ITV)