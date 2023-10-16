Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after an incident in the early hours of Sunday, October 15, which saw multiple sites in the Raby Road area taped off throughout the day.

It has been reported that an attack began inside migrant accommodation, where one person was knifed before the alleged killer left the hostel and stabbed a second man - who was a member of the public - to death in the street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 44-year-old man is in custody and police say they are working with counter terrorism officers, but say it is not believed there is any threat to the community.

Most Popular

The force said: “Cleveland Police are investigating the death of a man and the assault of another in the early hours of Sunday 15 October 2023 in the Tees Street area of Hartlepool. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody.

“Due to initial inquiries into the circumstances of the incident, Cleveland Police are working with Counter Terrorism Policing North East on the investigation. Counter Terrorism Policing has deployed its specialist capabilities to help establish what happened. It is not believed that there is any outstanding threat to the public and the local community connected to this incident.

"A cordon remains in place and a search is ongoing at a property in the area. The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital and remains there with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were reports a large knife was recovered from the town area on Sunday morning. A knife was also visible on the ground in York Road near Victoria Road.

The largest cordon was in the Avenue Road and Tees Street areas of Raby Road with Museum Road also closed off. Part of Morrisons car park was shut. The cordon extended to the junction of Avenue Road and Victoria Road, while a corner of Victoria Road and York Road was also taped off with three police cars present.

The air ambulance service said it was alerted to a report of an assault in town centre area just before 6am on Sunday, October 15. A blue tent was visible on Raby Road at the junction of Tees Street.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service sent medics in a rapid response vehicle. A spokesperson said: “We had a doctor and paramedic team activated at 5.55am this morning. They responded to reports of an assault in Hartlepool. They arrived on the scene at 6.11am.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The North East Ambulance Service added: "We were called to an incident on Raby Road, Hartlepool this morning (15 October) at 5:43am. We dispatched three ambulance crews and one doctor."