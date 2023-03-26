West Midlands police have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond. The man was arrested by officers at an address in Warwickshire on Saturday evening.

According to The Sun, Hammond paid out large sums of money after falling victim to blackmail. Allegedly, the Birmingham-born TV star had been told lies would be spread about her if she did not cooperate.

Officers said the man remains in custody for questioning.

Earlier, West Midlands Police told the BBC inquiries into the alleged blackmailing were progressing swiftly. The force said: "We are investigating an allegation of blackmail of a woman in her 40s. We take reports of this kind very seriously."

Hammond rose to fame following a short stint in the Big Brother house back in 2002. After impressing TV bosses, she went on to become a panellist on Loose Women before co-presenting This Morning on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary.

