Love Island 2023 is officially underway and while we are just days in, the first couples are already facing some challenges with new arrivals and surprising dates. We have a lot of recouplings to go through but many will be looking to see which couples could go all the way to the end.

Love Island enthusiasts at SEO service company Reboot have partnered up with celebrity psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigman, to reveal which couples are the most compatible so far by analysing their star sign personality traits.

Things have already started to kick off in the Love Island villa with the latest addition of bombshell Tom who arrived and immediately coupled up with Olivia Hawkins, who was previously coupled with Will Young. Tom has caused quite the stir and seems to have shown some interest in getting to know the other women in the villa also.

Inbaal Honigman , a celebrity psychic and astrologer shares her thoughts on who he could be the most compatible with among the girls: “Tom is a Virgo, and Virgos are a great catch. Intelligent and thoughtful, he could be popular in the villa and the girls could fight over him! He could fit well with Taurus Tanyel, as they’re both Earth signs and will enjoy the potential career path together.

Inbaal adds: "Star sign compatibility is so useful when pairing people up, showing us the things that attract people to one another and the things that would annoy us in one another, months and even years before it happens. Water signs are more emotional, Fire signs are active, Air signs are the ideas people, and Earth signs are practical.”

Who are the most compatible couples on Love Island 2023 according to their star signs? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Love Island 2023 on TV?

You can watch the latest drama unfold live with Love Island airing every night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

The most compatible pair on Love Island 2023 so far

1. Anna-May and Harris - Compatibility score: 85%

Inbaal says: “Sagittarius Anna-May has met her match in Sagittarius Harris. It’s a sign that is fun, fun, fun. Travel and adventure is what they live for, bringing laughter to the entire villa, and sweeping people up in their party-animal style. Free-spirited, they are not really relationship-people, but they will enjoy meeting a partner-in-crime.”

Things are heating up between Haris and Olivia. (Credit: ITV)

2. Olivia and Will - Compatibility score: 80%

Despite the recent episode seeing bombshell Tom pick Olivia, Inbaal shares: “Gemini Olivia and Virgo Will have some great potential. Gemini is a flirty and sociable sign, always in the mood for a party, whilst Virgo is a much more sensible sign – mature beyond their years. If they don’t clash over her flirting, these two could be a wonderful love story.”

Inbaal adds: “Interestingly, Tom and Will are born one day apart, so their star chart will be quite similar, not only their Virgo star sign. It would be curious to follow whether they attract the same girls!" Which proves to be the case as Tom picks Olivia, breaking up the couple.

3. Kai and Tanyel - Compatibility score: 75%

Inbaal says: “Taurus Kai could be a wonderful match for Taurus Tanyel, as they are both the same down-to-earth, chilled sign. The attractive qualities of Taurus - sensuous, hilarious and smart, are doubled up in this pairing. However, the less fun qualities they share, the famed Taurean inertia, could see them both too unmotivated to move the relationship forward.”

Love Island’s least compatible couples so far

1. Shaq and Tanya - Compatibility score: 40%

Inbaal states: “Aries Shaq and Aquarius Tanya are total opposites astrologically. He’s upfront, direct and active. She’s mysterious, quirky and dreamy. Both signs have a great sense of humour, so with a lot of laughter, this could actually work. But since they’re both signs that need a lot of space, they may not even want to invest in the relationship that much. Aquarius is very loyal and Aries is super flirty.”

2. Lana and Ron - Compatibility score: 50%

