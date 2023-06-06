Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble has stirred up trouble in the Love Island villa after entering at the end of last night’s episode. After a shock twist to the show, Love Islanders were paired up by public vote when they entered yesterday (June 5).

However, host Maya Jama gave the girls the option to step forward if they were not happy in their original pairings, before the 25 year-old personal trainer made an appearance. Maya then revealed that Zacharia would be given 24 hours to choose which girl he would like to pair with, leaving one of the boys vulnerable.

Tensions were high as the couples gathered round the fire pit, as Zachariah announced who he would like to couple up with. He told the group the conversations the person he had chosen to couple up with were very ‘beautiful’ and that the conversations between the two were ‘very easy’. He then revealed he had chosen to couple up with Catherine, leaving Andre single and vulnerable.

Ahead of the ceremony, Andre had started to feel insecure about his relationship with Catherine. He stole her from a conversation with Zachariah which Catherine joked was him getting ‘territorial’. However, she later said it gave her the ick.

Love Island contestant Zachariah Noble

Zachariah Noble, 25 entered the villa as a bombshell at the end of the first episode of the summer series. According to Radio Times, Zachariah is a shooting guard from South East London who most recently played for Worcester Wolves in British Basketball.

Asked what he’ll bring to the villa, Zachariah said: “I’m a very chilled out guy and I’m completely myself 100% of the time. I’m quite straightforward and never struggle making friends, I like to look after people.”

Who is Catherine Agbaje

Catherine was the fifth Love Island contestant to be announced. Originally from Dublin,

Catherine is a real estate agent in London hoping to seal the perfect deal by coupling up on the show.

Catherine Agbaje, from Dublin, joins the 2023 summer cats of Love Island. (Credit: ITV)

Catherine said her family and friends would describe her as “Someone who is fun and a loving character.” She added: “They know I have so much love to give. I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face.”

She went on to admit: “I’m fun, flirty, I’m just never boring. I can chat your ears off!”

Who is Andre Furtardo

