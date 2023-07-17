Coleen Nolan has shared that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The television presenter, 58, bravely spoke about her diagnosis of basal cell carcinoma on her shoulder and melanoma on her face during Monday’s Loose Women.

Nolan shared that she had found a “tiny” piece of skin on her shoulder that was red and wouldn’t go away, which she initially believed to be eczema. By chance, she had attended a dermatologist appointment at the start of the year for a different issue, where she then decided to get her shoulder looked at.

The singer and television presenter was then diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma by the dermatologist. Nolan said she was told it was “nothing to worry about” as the type of cancer typically doesn’t spread but underwent treatment with a chemo cream.

Nolan said that the diagnosis: “hits you like a ton of bricks” as she opened up to her fellow Loose Women. After six weeks of treatment, the cancer was successfully treated, which meant that she did not need to undergo a surgical procedure.

However after the experience, the presenter also decided to get a tiny mark on her nose examined which resulted in her being diagnosed with melanoma. The doctor reportedly told Nolan: “If you don’t treat them, later on in life that will spread and become skin cancer.”

The Loose Women presenter said she will now undergo the chemo cream treatment again on her face to treat the melanoma. Nolan opened up about the “shocking” moment she was given her skin cancer diagnosis, saying: “My first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard anybody say.

“I’m sick of cancer and also my first instinct was, I’m not telling anybody in my family because this, that I’ve got at the moment, seems nothing to what my sisters have been through.

“And now, what Linda is going through, where it has gone to her brain and she’s having chemo. It just seemed for some reason to go back and go ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got a carcinoma’.”

Coleen Nolan has already lost younger sister Bernie to breast cancer in 2013, with her sister Linda sharing an update that her cancer had spread to her brain earlier this week. Nolan said that she felt a “bit dramatic” as she “hasn’t been ill” as she compared herself to her sisters.

