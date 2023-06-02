Lloyds, Halifax & Bank of Scotland to close 53 more branches - full list of locations & when they will close
Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland have all announced more closures coming this year
Three of the UK’s major banks have announced they will be closing 53 more branches in the next two years. Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will all close some of their physical stores in another blow for the highstreet.
The latest announcement means 21 Lloyds Bank, 15 Halifax and 17 Bank of Scotland sites will close for good between September this year and May 2024. The news comes in addition to the 98 branches the banking group has already said will go this year - including 62 Lloyds, 32 Halifax and four Bank of Scotland sites.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Some support has been put in place by banks for people that need help with online banking or who cannot reach a physical store. Some banks like Lloyds, offer a ‘mobile service’ which is set up on specific dates and times each month to give you access to support. Meanwhile, Halifax customers are advised to check if a “community banker” - which uses community venues once a bank has shut - is visiting your area.
A spokesperson for the banking group told The Mirror the use of these 53 branches has fallen by an average of 55% in the last five years.
The spokesperson said: "Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money – we now have over 20 million customers choosing to bank online.
"Alongside our digital and mobile banking options, we’re introducing more Community Bankers to provide face to face banking support in communities.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
We have rounded up all of the banks being affected by the closures.
Full list of new Lloyds closures
- Gloucester, GL1 5SD - September 18, 2023
- South Molton, EX36 3DA - September 19, 2023
- Liphook, GU30 7AE - September 21, 2023
- Hazlemere, HP15 7LN - September 21, 2023
- Leeds, LS10 2AP - September 25, 2023
- Bournemouth, BH10 7AY - September 27, 2023
- Kidlington, OX5 2BP - September 28, 2023
- Slough, SL1 4RD - October 5, 2023
- Northampton, NN1 4EW - October 9, 2023
- Brighouse, HD6 1RW - October 10, 2023
- Kingsbridge, TQ7 1PN - October 11, 2023
- Prenton, CH42 8PE, October 16, 2023
- March, PE15 9JE - October 18, 2023
- Llanishen, CF14 5EA - October 24, 2023
- Cromer, NR27 9HZ - October 25, 2023
- Formby, L37 4DR - October 30, 2023
- Thirsk, YO7 1HB - October 31, 2023
- North Walsham, NR28 9BP - November 7, 2023
- St David’s, SA62 6SE - November 27, 2023
- Alresford, SO24 9AE - November 27, 2023
- Pershore, WR10 1BD - February 20, 2024
Halifax new closures
- Swiss Cottage, NW3 6LB - September 20, 2023
- Haywards Heath, RH16 4LA - September 25, 2023
- Southampton, SO15 3LS - September 26, 2023
- Harborne, B17 9NE - September 26, 2023
- Kingstanding, B44 9SU - September 27, 2023
- Todmorden, OL14 5AE - September 28, 2023
- Great Barr, B42 1TN - October 4, 2023
- Craigavon, BT66 6AR - October 4, 2023
- Feltham, TW13 4AU - October 5, 2023
- Canvey Island, SS8 7AN - November 6, 2023
- Malvern, WR14 2AE - November 6, 2023
- Grantham, NG31 6PN - November 8, 2023
- Leominster, HR6 8EP - November 13, 2023
- Larne, BT40 1JE - November 14, 2023
- Paignton, TQ3 3BD - November 28, 2023
Bank of Scotland new closures
- Cupar, KY15 4BP - October 2, 2023
- Fort Augustus, PH32 4AZ - October 5, 2023
- Eyemouth, TD14 5JE - October 9, 2023
- Ballater, AB35 5QP - October 11, 2023
- Duns, TD11 3ED - October 16, 2023
- Braemar, AB35 5YP - October 17, 2023
- Ullapool, IV26 2TY - October 23, 2023
- Aberfoyle, FK8 3UG - October 24, 2023
- Newcastleton, TD9 0QD - October 31, 2023
- Dunkeld, PH8 0AL - December 5, 2023
- Falkland, KY15 7BZ - December 5, 2023
- Cumnock, KA18 1LF - February 12, 2024
- Crieff, PH7 4DN - February 12, 2024
- Jedburgh, TD8 6DQ - February 14, 2024
- Girvan, KA26 9EU - February 21, 2024
- Dunbar, EH42 1ER - May 21, 2024
- Aviemore, PH22 1RH - May 21, 2024