Two people have died after a black Mercedes was driven into a flooded area of Liverpool. It happened in Mossley Hill on Saturday night (August 26) at around 9.20pm.

Officers attended the scene with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service after reports of concern for safety of a man and a woman who were inside a black Mercedes Class 180. The vehicle had driven into a flooded area on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road.

The man and woman were recovered and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police said their loved ones had been informed and formal identification had been made.

Police were called to Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill area on Saturday night (August 26). Amateur footage filmed in the area appears to show water gushing onto the road, which dips under a bridge.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service at the scene. We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

Footage filmed in the area and circulating on social media appears to show water gushing onto the road, which dips under a railway bridge. Met Office data shows heavy rainfall at over 32mm (1.25 inches) an hour near where the incident happened.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm last night and saw the accident, or who stopped to try help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car to come forward as soon as possible. Similarly, if you live in the area and have any doorbell or CCTV footage from last night please share this with us.”

Road closures remain in the area as the investigation continues. A file has been passed to the coroner who has asked police to further investigate the incident.