News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Lidl issues urgent product recall - full details

Lidl has issued a do not eat warning and recalled a popular snack.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

The supermarket has issued an urgent warning to customers who may have purchased a popular snack item from its stores over concerns it may contain milk. The budget retailer is advising any shoppers who have purchased Snaktastic Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips that they could pose a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Lidl has confirmed those with allergies can return the snack for a full refund. They said the affected packets may contain Tangy Cheese flavour Tortilla Chips.

The warning applies to 200g packs of the Snaktastic Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips, with the batch code T4B 3142, product code T4B 3142, and best before 22 October 2023.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Most Popular
    Lidl is hoping to expand by opening multiple stores in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.Lidl is hoping to expand by opening multiple stores in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.
    Lidl is hoping to expand by opening multiple stores in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.

    “The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

    Related topics:LidlProduct recallSupermarketAllergies