Stand aside John Lewis, there’s a new star on the scene and he’s a Lidl bear with a topsy-turvy smile. German supermarket chain Lidl has unveiled its official Christmas advert for 2022, and it may take some beating.

The story follows a Lidl Bear, who accidentally stumbles upon a life of fortune and fame and get’s a bit too big for its Lidl boots. Viewers are left wondering whether the bear can find himself and his way home.

The advert opens with an unassuming, cute teddy bear who is handed a stylish Lidl jumper after the dad found it shrunken in the wash. When the owner of the teddy, a little girl, takes the bear to Lidl, customers line-up in droves to picture the adorable stuffed toy.

Suddenly, Lidl bear went global and every reporter on the horizon wanted a taste of the teddy. They asked, “What are you wearing?” The inanimate toy did not respond

From Tik-Tok tapes, holiday hits, and tabloid tattle - fame had got a Lidl too much for the bear and it was starting to forget its roots. While nurturing a comedown on its private jet, Lidl bear looked up at the TV - it was its owner, the little girl, pleading: “Come home bear, come home.”

The bear pushed aside its VIP-lifestyle and parachuted home, arriving just in time to surprise the little girl on Christmas day. The advert ends with the message, “Christmas day came with everything she could wish for… even a Lidl bear.”

While the stuffed bear would certainly go down a hit with the public, the supermarket giant has confirmed it will not be selling the bear in stores, noting “unrealistic Christmas expectations and pressure” the reason behind the decision.

Screenshot from Lidl’s 2022 Christmas advert. Picture: Lidl

Claire Farrant, marketing director at Lidl GB, said: “We know what really matters is being with the people we care about."

Instead, LIDL is committing to a charity drive, donating £250,000 across Christmas including £125,000 for the toy bank initiative. The budget supermarket is also accepting toy-related donations from the public and will be providing community groups across the UK with festive food items totalling over a million meals.

Peter de Roos, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, added: "Instead of selling Lidl Bear, we’re asking everyone who can to spare a bear, and other toys, to give to those in need this Christmas. From Kevin to Percy and everything in-between, all toys will be welcomed with open arms – because there’s room for everyone at the table this Christmas."