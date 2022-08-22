Laura Whitmore has announced she will not be presenting the next series of Love Island. She announced the news on her Instagram account on Monday 22 August.

The Irish host cited the flying back and forth from South Africa as part of the reason for stepping down from the ITV2 show, as well as “new conflicting projects”.

She said: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

The presenter took over hosting duties from Caroline Flack in January 2020 and presented the show’s first winter series.

At the time, she said: “Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.”

Love Island host Laura Whitmore arrives to kill the vibe at the VIP party with the result of the public vote (ITV)

Laura Whitmore announced earlier this month that she’d be making her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story from September. She will be playing the part of Jenny, taking over from Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill.

On her West End debut, she said: “I’m so excited to be making my West End debut playing Jenny in the next production of 2:22. Theatre has always been my first love and I can’t wait to get back on stage.