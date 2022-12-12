LadBaby has unveiled plans for this year’s Christmas song as they aim to score an unprecedented fifth consecutive number one single. They have requested the help of finance expert Martin Lewis to produce Food Aid.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, who make up the duo, are set to cover Band Aid’s festive classic Do They Know It’s Christmas to raise money for those affected by the cost of living crisis. All proceeds will be shared equally between The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid foundation.

Advertisement

The Nottinghamshire couple will not only work with the Money Saving Expert founder, they also promise “icons of the music industry” will be involved too. Further information will be confirmed in due course ahead of the release.

In a statement, LadBaby said: “We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever. So, a few months ago we approached Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to ask permission to rework the most iconic Christmas track of all time, Do They Know it’s Christmas. And we were truly honoured when they said yes."

Most Popular

LadBaby made chart history last year when their collaboration with Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, became their fourth UK Christmas number one single in a row. They are currently tied with The Beatles as the act with the most festive chart-toppers overall and could make history with this year’s track.

Advertisement