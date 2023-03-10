Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Edward will hold the title of Duke of Edinburgh, a title previously held by his late father Prince Philip. The title has been granted by King Charles III on Prince Edward’s 59th birthday.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon the Prince Edward, on the occasion of HRH’s 59th birthday today. The title will be held for HRH’s lifetime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The dukedom was last created for Prince Philip in 1947, upon his marriage to Princess Elizabeth, who held the title of Duchess of Edinburgh before acceding to the throne in 1952. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.”

Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, previously held the title of Earl of Wessex and Countess of Wessex, respectively. The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be in the Scottish capital on Friday March, 10.

Most Popular

The former Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021. Prince Philip was awarded the title on the morning of his wedding to Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh but said it would not happen until after the death of both Philip and the Queen.

Advertisement

Advertisement