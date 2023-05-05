Parties are being prepped, quiche is being bought and there is bunting everywhere due to the fact that the coronation of His Majesty, King Charles, will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023.The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Ceremony will see His Majesty, King Charles III, crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. King Charles ascended the throne in September 2022 after the tragic passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 74-year-old is set to don St Edward’s Crown, which was made in 1661 for the coronation of King Charles II, at the symbolic ceremony which formalises his role as the head of the Church of England.

Street parties are being arranged and community events are being planned as the British public celebrate the crowning of the new King. There will also be an extra bank holiday and pubs will be able to stay open for an extra two hours on the Friday and Saturday so there will be plenty of time to celebrate. Beacons are being lit across the country.

Schools around the country have hosted parties to commemorate the momentous event. Celebrities have shared pictures of their children dressed up in royal outfits to celebrate the big day on their Instagram platforms.

Paris Fury, wife of Tyson Fury, shared an Instagram story of her quickly sewing an outfit for her son to attend ‘King and Queen Day’ at his nursery. She captioned the video: “Been really busy this week so had a quick scan around the house to make an outfit this morning. Superman’s cape is now a royal robe!”. Son, Prince Adonis Amaziah, looked very happy with his outfit as he donned a red cape, a thick gold chain and a royal crown. Paris commented after making sure the crown fitted perfectly: “Now it fits, the Gypsy Kings hat”. She then posted a story of his complete look with the theme tune of The National Anthem playing in the background as he showed off his outfit.

Paris is not the only parent preparing her children for the coronation. Former Corrie star, Helen Flanagan, also got on board as her children were very excited about the King’s coronation. Her daughter was captured in her Instagram stories looking delighted as she posed next to a Colin the Caterpillar cake bought for her school’s Coronation celebration party. Helen captioned the post: “Very excited for Coronation day at school”. She also added another story which featured daughter, Matilda, dressed in a stunning white dress and a tiara to celebrate the occasion alongside her sister.

Followers were quick to comment:One said: “Matilda is so grown up!” Another added: “Two beautiful girls 😍”

TOWIE favourite, Lydia Bright, also shared her experience on Instagram after buying daughter, Loretta, a selection of princess dresses which Loretta didn’t favour. Loretta rolled up to school wearing denim jeans, a cute blue cardigan and a brilliant smile.

Lydia captioned the snap: “The only girl in the class not in a princess dress and that makes me so proud. At three years old she knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to be different. It’s always been Toy Story over Frozen, dinosaurs over Barbies, twenty hairclips over two. I hope she always follows what makes her happy”.

EastEnders star, Jacqueline Jossa, also added a snap of her two daughters, Ella and Mia, dressed up for their school coronation celebrations. Both were dressed in the traditional red, white and blue and had their hair braided for the school event. They rocked royal blue skirts, white tees and red hair bows. They could be seen making the peace sign and posing in front of a Union Jack flag.

