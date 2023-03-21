Just Eat plans to lay off over 1,700 drivers as the delivery giant struggles with the plummeting demand for takeaways in the UK. The decision was confirmed to those affected on Tuesday morning.

Around 170 full-time staff within Just Eat’s operation team are also said to be impacted. According to reports, the delivery workers have been offered six week’s notice with full pay while office staff will begin the process of redundancy and could be moved to other parts of the business.

Instead, Just Eat is opting for gig economy workers to deliver food in the UK, as opposed to its current system of an employee and self-employed workforce.

A Just Eat spokesperson issued the following statement: “Just Eat UK is reorganising and simplifying its delivery operation as part of the ongoing goal of improving efficiency. There will be no impact to the service provided to partners and customers.”

