Jonnie Irwin issues tragic health update as ‘A Place In The Sun’ host ‘too weak’ to play with 4-year-old son

A Place in the Sun host Jonnie Irwin has issued a tragic health update on his battle with terminal cancer. The TV star has admitted he feels like a grandad and is ‘too weak’ to play with his kids.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, he said: “I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball. It was so frustrating. I’m very sporty and suddenly it’s just like…it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football.

“I felt like a grandad. And that broke me a bit,” he added. “I always thought, ‘I’m an older dad but I’ll be leading from the front’ but I’m now at the back.” Irwin added that his memory is now ‘terrible’ but he’s ‘still here’.

Irwin decided to celebrate his 50th birthday early this year and hosted a party which was attended by England cricket legend Andrew Caddick and his A Place In The Sun co-star Jasmine Harman.

Harman said: “It was a great night. I chose a playlist with some great tunes from the 90s and 2000s and people came from all over the country and abroad," she said.

In August 2020, the Channel 4 presenter was diagnosed with lung cancer which had spread to the brain. Irwin kept his illness private for two years but has recently started to open up about his battle and how he plans to help his children after he’s gone.